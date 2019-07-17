Renaissance Group Has Boosted Its Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stake by $3.88 Million; Stock Rose; Redmile Group Continues to Hold Holding in Anthem (ANTM)

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 125,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 910,485 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.04M, up from 785,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 2.78M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 52.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 61,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 176,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.71 million, up from 115,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $304.72. About 1.05M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 22,340 shares to 159,571 shares, valued at $25.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Technol G (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,226 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 20,800 shares to 174,000 shares, valued at $19.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 273,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,648 shares, and cut its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).