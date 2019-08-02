Renaissance Group Has Boosted Its Magna International (MGA) Holding by $352,272; Valuation Declined; Zillow Group (Z) Holder Ancient Art LP Lowered Position by $2.97 Million as Shares Rose

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Magna International Inc (MGA) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 7,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 320,357 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 313,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Magna International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $48.55. About 999,800 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.7. About 2.12 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Z); 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Zillow Group, Inc. Class C (Z), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff about the company’s recently announced move into flipping homes; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 21/03/2018 – Zillow at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZG); 02/04/2018 – Redfin files to raise $100 million in an IPO as the online real estate broker takes on Zillow; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds SendGrid Inc., Exits Zillow; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48M and $549.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $88.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

