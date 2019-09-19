Renaissance Group Decreased Its Holding in Home Depot (HD) as Shares Rose; Columbia Pacific Advisors Increased Its Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Stake by $1.30 Million

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 2,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 135,691 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.22 million, down from 138,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $229.51. About 1.36 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) by 519.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc bought 259,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 309,703 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oasis Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $3.975. About 9.51M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3.87M are held by Victory Mgmt. Dupont Cap Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Aperio Group Lc invested in 0.01% or 220,627 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 69,100 shares. Etrade Mngmt Limited owns 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 58,489 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 561,377 shares. Mairs Power accumulated 914,455 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Caymus Capital Lp holds 2.51% or 2.01 million shares. Us Comml Bank De owns 1,364 shares. Parkside National Bank And reported 157 shares. Signaturefd holds 0% or 585 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd, Washington-based fund reported 1.11 million shares. Ameritas Ptnrs accumulated 0.03% or 105,778 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $29.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Healthcare Inc Cl A Com (SKH) by 696,100 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $85,500 activity.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.77 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huami Corp by 34,678 shares to 75,855 shares, valued at $759,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 1.49M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Cap Inc has 31,722 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Incorporated Limited Liability invested in 10,475 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 1,000 are held by Community Gru. Eaton Vance holds 0.54% or 1.22M shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Limited Liability owns 505,935 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.69% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hugh Johnson Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,471 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Michigan-based National Bank & Trust has invested 0.98% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Aldebaran Fincl Inc invested in 0.83% or 5,771 shares. Tuttle Tactical has invested 1.53% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Conning holds 196,345 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Page Arthur B holds 3.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 18,107 shares. M&R Capital reported 0.44% stake. 54,510 were reported by Murphy Cap Mngmt. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.34% stake.