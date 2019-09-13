Renaissance Group Cut Its Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) as Share Price Declined; Welch Capital Partners Has Upped Stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by $3.16 Million as Stock Price Declined

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 1,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 147,720 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.20M, down from 149,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $168.9. About 476,517 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”

Welch Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 194.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc bought 18,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 28,278 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, up from 9,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $467.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $179.41. About 6.55M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 02/05/2018 – Thai industry goes high-tech with Alibaba and Airbus set to move in; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 2,975 shares. Middleton And Ma accumulated 2,211 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Oppenheimer accumulated 2,547 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Somerville Kurt F has invested 2.09% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.6% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 18,480 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.97% or 90,864 shares. Murphy Management Inc reported 3,670 shares. Regions Financial stated it has 3,386 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Private Wealth Inc has 0.29% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Trexquant Ltd Partnership holds 3,458 shares. 5,036 are held by Rodgers Brothers Incorporated. Chemical Savings Bank reported 2,499 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Renaissance Grp Limited has invested 0.98% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 155,737 shares to 157,337 shares, valued at $27.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 121,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $228.17M for 21.65 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.