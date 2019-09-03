Renaissance Group Cut Its Oracle Systems (ORCL) Holding; COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT UNSPONSOR (CFRUY) Shorts Increased By 71.1%

Renaissance Group Llc decreased Oracle Systems Corp (ORCL) stake by 6.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Group Llc sold 34,960 shares as Oracle Systems Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Renaissance Group Llc holds 528,757 shares with $28.40 million value, down from 563,717 last quarter. Oracle Systems Corp now has $172.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.81. About 6.18 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE: COURT OPINION MAKES CLEAR GOOGLE VIOLATED LAW; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog

COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT UNSPONSOR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had an increase of 71.1% in short interest. CFRUY’s SI was 411,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 71.1% from 240,500 shares previously. With 1.36M avg volume, 0 days are for COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT UNSPONSOR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)’s short sellers to cover CFRUY’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.63% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.44. About 67,114 shares traded. Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $41.92 billion. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other divisions. It has a 14.44 P/E ratio. The firm designs, makes, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 17.99 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 93 shares. 51,989 were accumulated by Edmp Incorporated. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 83,263 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 8.63 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd has 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 1.19 million were accumulated by Great Lakes Limited Co. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc reported 18,130 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Essex Fincl Services has invested 0.14% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 65,152 shares or 2.16% of the stock. 559,423 are owned by Lpl Financial Limited. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation holds 271,061 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. 5,017 were accumulated by Newfocus Group Limited Com. Badgley Phelps & Bell, a Washington-based fund reported 5,527 shares. White Pine Capital reported 5,254 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 9.75% above currents $51.81 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Cowen & Co. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by Rosenblatt on Friday, March 15. DZ BANK AG downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Wednesday, March 20. DZ BANK AG has “Sell” rating and $48 target. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Friday, March 15. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of ORCL in report on Friday, March 15 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13.

Renaissance Group Llc increased Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) stake by 14,168 shares to 79,766 valued at $23.94 million in 2019Q1. It also upped China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd (NYSE:CHU) stake by 352,031 shares and now owns 1.34 million shares. Axa Sa (AXAHY) was raised too.