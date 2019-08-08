Renaissance Group Cut Check Point Software Technol G (CHKP) Stake By $649,404; Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Sentiment Is 2.13

Renaissance Group Llc decreased Check Point Software Technol G (CHKP) stake by 3.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Group Llc sold 5,154 shares as Check Point Software Technol G (CHKP)’s stock declined 5.65%. The Renaissance Group Llc holds 151,226 shares with $19.13M value, down from 156,380 last quarter. Check Point Software Technol G now has $16.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.32. About 776,933 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (CVGI) investors sentiment increased to 2.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 64 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 30 cut down and sold their holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 22.64 million shares, up from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Commercial Vehicle Group Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 26 Increased: 41 New Position: 23.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells various cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company has market cap of $247.88 million. It operates through two divisions, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture. It has a 5.29 P/E ratio. The Global Truck and Bus segment provides seats and seating systems, including mechanical and air suspension seats, static seats, bus seats, and military seats, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks; and aftermarket seats and components.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 3.37% of its portfolio in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. for 600,000 shares. Ironwood Investment Management Llc owns 285,190 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rockshelter Capital Management Llc has 0.78% invested in the company for 292,909 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 0.7% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 79,278 shares.

