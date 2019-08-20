Renaissance Group Cut Burlington Stores (BURL) Holding By $3.49 Million; Broadway Financial (BYFC) Sellers Increased By 50.88% Their Shorts

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) had an increase of 50.88% in short interest. BYFC’s SI was 8,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 50.88% from 5,700 shares previously. With 54,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s short sellers to cover BYFC’s short positions. The SI to Broadway Financial Corporation’s float is 0.1%. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.86. About 6,061 shares traded. Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) has declined 7.32% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BYFC News: 30/04/2018 – Broadway Financial 1Q EPS 0c; 19/04/2018 DJ Broadway Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYFC)

Renaissance Group Llc decreased Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) stake by 12.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Group Llc sold 22,340 shares as Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)’s stock rose 6.27%. The Renaissance Group Llc holds 159,571 shares with $25.00 million value, down from 181,911 last quarter. Burlington Stores Inc now has $11.14B valuation. The stock decreased 2.50% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $167.82. About 977,548 shares traded or 5.88% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9.7 TO 10.5 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q EPS $3.47; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES BOOSTS YEAR ’18 SALES & ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%; 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Among 10 analysts covering Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Burlington Stores has $201 highest and $131 lowest target. $171.09’s average target is 1.95% above currents $167.82 stock price. Burlington Stores had 21 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by M Partners. Citigroup maintained the shares of BURL in report on Friday, March 8 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by DA Davidson. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of BURL in report on Friday, March 8 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of BURL in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The stock of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Serv Group has 0.07% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co owns 5,527 shares. Moreover, Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has 0.03% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Commerce Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 2,728 shares. Aviva Public Ltd invested in 25,002 shares. Optimum Invest, Illinois-based fund reported 350 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested in 13,213 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na invested in 0.2% or 4,999 shares. Marsico Cap Limited Liability Com reported 48,903 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Dsm Capital Ptnrs Ltd Company accumulated 598,668 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Piedmont Inv, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,837 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 2,203 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.17% or 74,000 shares.

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BURL’s profit will be $76.32M for 36.48 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.73% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Group Llc increased Acs Actividades De Construcc O stake by 59,388 shares to 2.06M valued at $18.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped International Business Machi E (NYSE:IBM) stake by 32,662 shares and now owns 177,877 shares. Ferguson Plc was raised too.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides savings and loan business services for low to moderate income communities in Southern California. The company has market cap of $51.83 million. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. It has a 42.27 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 3 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Broadway Financial Corporation shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.56 million shares or 1.12% more from 2.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grace White Ny reported 1.60 million shares. Us Bankshares De reported 441,787 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Llc reported 35,302 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) for 431 shares. 7 are held by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Blackrock reported 0% stake. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 42,335 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Incorporated invested 0% in Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC).