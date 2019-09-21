Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)’s Financial Results Comparing With trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)

We are comparing Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) and trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark Holdings Inc. 1 0.76 N/A -0.42 0.00 trivago N.V. 4 0.00 N/A 0.11 47.16

Demonstrates Remark Holdings Inc. and trivago N.V. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Remark Holdings Inc. and trivago N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark Holdings Inc. 0.00% 109.8% -17.5% trivago N.V. 0.00% 4% 3.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Remark Holdings Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, trivago N.V. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. trivago N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Remark Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Remark Holdings Inc. and trivago N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 21.8% and 98.6% respectively. Remark Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 33.66%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.98% of trivago N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Remark Holdings Inc. 3.81% 6.09% -28.98% -53.03% -73.24% -25.46% trivago N.V. 7.53% 22.38% 12.72% -11.23% 25.67% -8.7%

For the past year Remark Holdings Inc. was more bearish than trivago N.V.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors trivago N.V. beats Remark Holdings Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver content worldwide. The company leverages its digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to markets. It operates KanKan, a social media application and data intelligence platform, which aggregates content and consumer-shopping data across social media platforms; Vegas.com that offers users the ability to book lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tours; and Roomlia, a mobile hotel-booking application. The company also operates Banks.com Website, which provides content for young adults that shares stories of financial success and failure; US Tax Center at irs.com that provides users with access to U.S. tax-related information and services; and Filelater.com and Taxextension.com Websites that assist taxpayers with filing business and personal tax extensions with the IRS. In addition, it operates Bikini.com, an online beach lifestyle destination for young women. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. The company offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumersÂ’ search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. It provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s hotel search platform offered access to approximately 1.4 million hotels worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia, Inc.