Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) Reaches $0.76 52 Week Low; Coeur Mining (CDE) Has 1.33 Sentiment

The stock of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.72 target or 6.00% below today’s $0.76 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $34.65 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $0.72 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.08 million less. The stock decreased 8.01% or $0.0666 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7647. About 243,696 shares traded. Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) has declined 73.24% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MARK News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Remark Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MARK); 29/03/2018 – Remark Holdings Had Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance of $22.6M at Dec. 31; 25/05/2018 – Remark Presenting at Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-REMARK HOLDINGS – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE IN EXCESS OF $120 MLN (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘IN EXCESS OF’); 14/05/2018 – REMARK HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE REGARDING CERTAIN REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA EXPECTATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Remark Holdings Amends Financing Agreement; 14/05/2018 – Remark Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 29/03/2018 REMARK HOLDINGS INC MARK.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $120 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Remark Holdings 4Q Loss $89.2M; 29/03/2018 – Remark Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr $3.47

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 73 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 55 sold and decreased holdings in Coeur Mining Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 132.64 million shares, down from 133.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Coeur Mining Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 36 Increased: 47 New Position: 26.

The stock increased 0.98% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 4.30 million shares traded. Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) has declined 31.95% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 08/03/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Upcoming ROTH Conference; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Expected Growth in Production, Scale, Earnings; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES COEUR’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; ALL OTHER RATINGS; 09/04/2018 – COEUR MINING INC – FULL-YEAR PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 36.0 – 39.4 MLN SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCES REMAINS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 25/04/2018 – Coeur Files Technical Report for Kensington Mine; 08/03/2018 – COEUR SEES SILVERTIP PRODUCTION UP TO 750TPD VS 250TPD IN APRIL; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Coeur Mining Outlook to Positive From Stable; 25/05/2018 – COEUR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 Coeur Announces Commencement of Production at Silvertip

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $120,180 activity.

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. The firm holds interests in the Palmarejo silver and gold mine located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns interests in the San BartolomÃ© silver mine in Bolivia; the Endeavor zinc, lead, and silver mine located in Australia; the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Joaquin silver-gold exploration project located in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina.

Sloane Robinson Llp holds 1% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. for 362,000 shares. Sprott Inc. owns 652,624 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Eck Associates Corp has 0.48% invested in the company for 23.77 million shares. The Texas-based U S Global Investors Inc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Ruffer Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.67 million shares.

Remark Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver content worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.65 million. The firm leverages its digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to markets. It currently has negative earnings. It operates KanKan, a social media application and data intelligence platform, which aggregates content and consumer-shopping data across social media platforms; Vegas.com that offers users the ability to book lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tours; and Roomlia, a mobile hotel-booking application.

Analysts await Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Remark Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% EPS growth.