Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) Reaches $0.61 52 Week Low; S&T Bancorp Has 1.08 Sentiment

The stock of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.58 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.61 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $27.29M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $0.58 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.09 million less. The stock decreased 4.01% or $0.0253 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6052. About 354,095 shares traded or 11.10% up from the average. Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) has declined 73.24% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MARK News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Remark Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MARK); 14/05/2018 – REMARK HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE REGARDING CERTAIN REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA EXPECTATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Remark Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr $3.47; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-REMARK HOLDINGS – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE IN EXCESS OF $120 MLN (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘IN EXCESS OF’); 29/03/2018 – Remark Holdings Had Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance of $22.6M at Dec. 31; 29/03/2018 REMARK HOLDINGS INC MARK.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $120 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Remark Holdings Sets May and June 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 14/05/2018 – Remark Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 25/05/2018 – Remark Presenting at Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – Remark Holdings 4Q Loss $89.2M

S&T Bancorp Inc (STBA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.48, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 52 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 48 trimmed and sold equity positions in S&T Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 20.58 million shares, down from 21.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding S&T Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 41 Increased: 40 New Position: 12.

Remark Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver content worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.29 million. The firm leverages its digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to markets. It currently has negative earnings. It operates KanKan, a social media application and data intelligence platform, which aggregates content and consumer-shopping data across social media platforms; Vegas.com that offers users the ability to book lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tours; and Roomlia, a mobile hotel-booking application.

Analysts await S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.88 per share. STBA’s profit will be $26.09M for 11.66 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by S&T Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It operates through three divisions: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It has a 11.5 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $730,518 activity.