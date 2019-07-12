Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) EPS Estimated At $-0.22; Home Bancshares (HOMB) Has 1.11 Sentiment

Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 94 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 85 sold and reduced stock positions in Home Bancshares Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 106.12 million shares, down from 109.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Home Bancshares Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 70 Increased: 64 New Position: 30.

Analysts expect Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) to report $-0.22 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.76% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.23 EPS previously, Remark Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -4.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 25.10% or $0.2107 during the last trading session, reaching $1.05. About 938,861 shares traded or 209.24% up from the average. Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) has declined 77.80% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MARK News: 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-REMARK HOLDINGS – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE IN EXCESS OF $120 MLN (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘IN EXCESS OF’); 17/04/2018 – Remark Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Remark Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 25/05/2018 – Remark Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Remark Holdings Sets May and June 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 21/04/2018 – DJ Remark Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MARK); 29/03/2018 REMARK HOLDINGS INC MARK.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $120 MLN; 14/05/2018 – REMARK HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE REGARDING CERTAIN REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA EXPECTATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Remark Holdings Amends Financing Agreement; 29/03/2018 – Remark Holdings Had Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance of $22.6M at Dec. 31

More notable recent Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WTI Hits $60/Barrel Mark as Tropical Storm Barry Approaches – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Breezes Past 27,000: 4 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Breaks Through 27,000 to a New Record High – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Solid Domestic Sales Boost Domino’s (DPZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Remark Holdings, Inc., a technology company, focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence solutions for businesses and software developers in various industries. The company has market cap of $45.16 million. It also owns and operates various digital media properties that deliver content in various verticals, such as travel and entertainment, young adult lifestyle, and personal finance. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017.

More notable recent Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s (NASDAQ:HOMB) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home BancShares declares $0.13 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fred’s Retains PJ Solomon to Evaluate Strategic Alternatives to Maximize Value – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Home BancShares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company has market cap of $3.29 billion. The Company’s deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 11.31 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans.

The stock increased 1.08% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 400,624 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (HOMB) has declined 22.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.63% the S&P500.