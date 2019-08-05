Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) and Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) and Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark Holdings Inc. 1 0.44 N/A -0.42 0.00 Wix.com Ltd. 128 10.42 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Remark Holdings Inc. and Wix.com Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Remark Holdings Inc. and Wix.com Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark Holdings Inc. 0.00% 109.8% -17.5% Wix.com Ltd. 0.00% -38.3% -6.6%

Volatility & Risk

Remark Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.89 beta. In other hand, Wix.com Ltd. has beta of 1.47 which is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Remark Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Wix.com Ltd. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Wix.com Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Remark Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Remark Holdings Inc. and Wix.com Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Remark Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Wix.com Ltd. 1 1 8 2.80

Remark Holdings Inc. has a 798.63% upside potential and a consensus price target of $7.5. On the other hand, Wix.com Ltd.’s potential downside is -9.17% and its average price target is $129. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Remark Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Wix.com Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.8% of Remark Holdings Inc. shares and 98.4% of Wix.com Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 33.66% of Remark Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.14% of Wix.com Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Remark Holdings Inc. 3.81% 6.09% -28.98% -53.03% -73.24% -25.46% Wix.com Ltd. -1.98% 3.85% 11.31% 38.82% 53.19% 64.4%

For the past year Remark Holdings Inc. has -25.46% weaker performance while Wix.com Ltd. has 64.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Wix.com Ltd. beats Remark Holdings Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver content worldwide. The company leverages its digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to markets. It operates KanKan, a social media application and data intelligence platform, which aggregates content and consumer-shopping data across social media platforms; Vegas.com that offers users the ability to book lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tours; and Roomlia, a mobile hotel-booking application. The company also operates Banks.com Website, which provides content for young adults that shares stories of financial success and failure; US Tax Center at irs.com that provides users with access to U.S. tax-related information and services; and Filelater.com and Taxextension.com Websites that assist taxpayers with filing business and personal tax extensions with the IRS. In addition, it operates Bikini.com, an online beach lifestyle destination for young women. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. The companyÂ’s principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment. Its applications and value-added solutions comprise Wix App Market, an online platform that offers its users a range of software apps, which could be integrated as add-ons into its usersÂ’ Websites. In addition, the company provides WixShoutOut, which enables users to create and send customized email campaigns, such as newsletters, updates, and promotions directly from their Wix accounts. Further, it offers WixStores that allows its users to create, design, and manage an online store through which they may sell their products online and process payments using an integrated shopping cart app; Wix Bookings, an end-to-end online appointment booking solution; WixHotels, a Website for hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals; WixMusic, an advanced music player solution; and Wix Restaurants that provides various solutions for restauranteurs, including Wix Restaurants menus, orders, and reservations. Additionally, the company provides Wix Photography, a solution for photographers looking to create their portfolio and manage their business online; Wix Video that allows its customers to showcase, promote, and sell videos on their Wix Website; and customer support and services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 97.3 million registered users and 2,465,160 premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.