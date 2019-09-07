Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) and VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Contrasting side by side

Both Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) and VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Information Providers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark Holdings Inc. 1 0.50 N/A -0.42 0.00 VeriSign Inc. 198 20.04 N/A 7.14 29.58

In table 1 we can see Remark Holdings Inc. and VeriSign Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark Holdings Inc. 0.00% 109.8% -17.5% VeriSign Inc. 0.00% -41.8% 30.5%

Risk and Volatility

Remark Holdings Inc. has a 1.89 beta, while its volatility is 89.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, VeriSign Inc.’s beta is 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Remark Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, VeriSign Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. VeriSign Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Remark Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Remark Holdings Inc. and VeriSign Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Remark Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VeriSign Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Remark Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 665.23% at a $7.5 average price target. Competitively VeriSign Inc. has an average price target of $210, with potential upside of 1.17%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Remark Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than VeriSign Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.8% of Remark Holdings Inc. shares and 94.8% of VeriSign Inc. shares. Remark Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 33.66%. Competitively, VeriSign Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Remark Holdings Inc. 3.81% 6.09% -28.98% -53.03% -73.24% -25.46% VeriSign Inc. -2.65% -0.09% 8.56% 25.46% 45.15% 42.35%

For the past year Remark Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while VeriSign Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors VeriSign Inc. beats Remark Holdings Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver content worldwide. The company leverages its digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to markets. It operates KanKan, a social media application and data intelligence platform, which aggregates content and consumer-shopping data across social media platforms; Vegas.com that offers users the ability to book lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tours; and Roomlia, a mobile hotel-booking application. The company also operates Banks.com Website, which provides content for young adults that shares stories of financial success and failure; US Tax Center at irs.com that provides users with access to U.S. tax-related information and services; and Filelater.com and Taxextension.com Websites that assist taxpayers with filing business and personal tax extensions with the IRS. In addition, it operates Bikini.com, an online beach lifestyle destination for young women. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of distributed denial of service protection services, Verisign iDefense security intelligence services, and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies, as well as governmental and quasi-governmental organizations through direct sales and indirect channels. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.