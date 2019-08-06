Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) and TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Contrasting side by side

Since Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) and TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark Holdings Inc. 1 0.44 N/A -0.42 0.00 TechTarget Inc. 18 4.84 N/A 0.50 46.51

Table 1 highlights Remark Holdings Inc. and TechTarget Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark Holdings Inc. 0.00% 109.8% -17.5% TechTarget Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 7.8%

Volatility & Risk

Remark Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.89 and its 89.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, TechTarget Inc.’s 18.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

Remark Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TechTarget Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. TechTarget Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Remark Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Remark Holdings Inc. and TechTarget Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Remark Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TechTarget Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7.5 is Remark Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 798.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.8% of Remark Holdings Inc. shares and 77.5% of TechTarget Inc. shares. Remark Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 33.66%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of TechTarget Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Remark Holdings Inc. 3.81% 6.09% -28.98% -53.03% -73.24% -25.46% TechTarget Inc. -1.62% 12.02% 35.41% 60.53% -21.33% 88.53%

For the past year Remark Holdings Inc. has -25.46% weaker performance while TechTarget Inc. has 88.53% stronger performance.

Summary

TechTarget Inc. beats Remark Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Remark Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver content worldwide. The company leverages its digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to markets. It operates KanKan, a social media application and data intelligence platform, which aggregates content and consumer-shopping data across social media platforms; Vegas.com that offers users the ability to book lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tours; and Roomlia, a mobile hotel-booking application. The company also operates Banks.com Website, which provides content for young adults that shares stories of financial success and failure; US Tax Center at irs.com that provides users with access to U.S. tax-related information and services; and Filelater.com and Taxextension.com Websites that assist taxpayers with filing business and personal tax extensions with the IRS. In addition, it operates Bikini.com, an online beach lifestyle destination for young women. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services; and purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors in the United States and internationally. It offers customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. The companyÂ’s products include IT deal alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation, which are provided through online, as well as operates face-to-face events. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites, which focus on media groups, such as security, networking, storage, data center and virtualization technologies, chief information officer/IT strategy, business applications and analytics, application architecture and development, channels, and Internet content sites. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.