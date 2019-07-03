RELX PLC (RELX) Reaches $24.95 52-Week High; Last Week Five9, Inc. (FIVN) Coverage

The stock of RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) hit a new 52-week high and has $26.70 target or 7.00% above today’s $24.95 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $48.29 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $26.70 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.38B more. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.95. About 177,177 shares traded. RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) has risen 5.57% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.14% the S&P500. Some Historical RELX News: 19/04/2018 – RELX ANNOUNCEMENT OF NON-DISCRETIONARY SHR BUYBACK PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – RELX PLC REL.L – FULL YEAR OUTLOOK IS UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 19/04/2018 – REG-RELX PLC Announcement of Non-Discretionary Share Buyback Programme; 18/04/2018 – RELX Completed 4 Acquisitions for Total Consideration of GBP668 Mln; 09/05/2018 – REL: RELX PLC: Publication of Circular and Prospectus in relation to the proposed simplification of the corporate structure of; 21/03/2018 – Three Ways the LexisNexis® Accurint® for Law Enforcement Real-Time Phones Search Helps Law Enforcement Protect Communities; 18/04/2018 – REL: RELX PLC: AGM Trading Update; 18/04/2018 – RELX CONFIDENT UNDERLYING GROWTH IN REV AND IN ADJ OP. PROFIT; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation

Among 9 analysts covering Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Five9 had 11 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $62 target. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $58 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. Needham maintained Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Needham has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 20. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) rating on Monday, January 7. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $54 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) rating on Wednesday, February 20. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $60 target. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The firm has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum given on Wednesday, February 20. See Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) latest ratings:

20/02/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $57 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $58 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Hold Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $48 Maintain

07/01/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $37 New Target: $54 Upgrade

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business clients in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $48.29 billion. The company's Scientific, Technical & Medical segment offers information, analytics, and tools that help clients make decisions. It has a 22.93 P/E ratio. This segment provides research, reference, and education content; and database and decision tools for scientists, academic institutions, educators, research leaders and administrators, medical researchers, doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals and students, as well as hospitals, research institutions, health insurers, managed healthcare organizations, research-intensive firms, and governments.

More notable recent RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “The Cost of Anti-Money Laundering Compliance in Asia Pacific Region Increased 10% in Past 24 Months, Finds Study by LexisNexis Risk Solutions – PRNewswire” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. Named OEM of the Year at 2019 TU Auto Awards – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Ketterer’s Causeway International Value Fund Buys 5 Stocks in 1st Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Organized Cybercrime Targets EMEA, as Mobile Delivers Risk and Reward across Region – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “LexisNexis Risk Solutions to Speak on New Cross-Industry Platform Approach to Improve Provider Data Quality at AHIP 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Five9 Is Trading Sideways, But For How Long? – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FIVN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Five9 Inc (FIVN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Five9 Is Ready To Break Out – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for Five9 (FIVN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.08 billion. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 164,711 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements