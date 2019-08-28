RELX PLC (RELX) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Information & Delivery Services company, RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RELX PLC has 3.2% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 54.42% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand RELX PLC has 4.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 10.20% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has RELX PLC and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RELX PLC 0.00% 67.90% 11.30% Industry Average 16.33% 46.88% 15.38%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing RELX PLC and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RELX PLC N/A 23 26.81 Industry Average 414.11M 2.54B 38.87

RELX PLC has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for RELX PLC and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RELX PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 3.00 3.33 1.00 2.37

The peers have a potential upside of 3.46%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RELX PLC and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RELX PLC -2.22% -3.42% 3.72% 8.06% 7.28% 15.64% Industry Average 2.00% 5.38% 7.73% 22.81% 14.43% 31.38%

For the past year RELX PLC’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

RELX PLC has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, RELX PLC’s peers Current Ratio is 1.54 and has 1.54 Quick Ratio. RELX PLC’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RELX PLC.

Volatility and Risk

RELX PLC is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.48. Competitively, RELX PLC’s competitors’ beta is 0.78 which is 21.60% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

RELX PLC does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RELX PLC’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals. The Risk & Business Analytics segment offers solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry-specific content with technology and analytics to evaluate and predict risk, as well as enhance operational efficiency. The Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics. The Exhibitions segment is involved in the events business. The company was formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC and changed its name to RELX PLC in June 2015. RELX PLC was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.