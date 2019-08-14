RELX Plc (LON:REL) Investors: Citigroup Maintains Neutral Rating; Wingstop (WING) SI Decreased By 2.25%

RELX Plc (LON:REL) had its stock rating reiterated as Neutral by analysts at Citigroup. This was disclosed in a note on 14 August.

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) had a decrease of 2.25% in short interest. WING’s SI was 4.11M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.25% from 4.21M shares previously. With 428,900 avg volume, 10 days are for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)’s short sellers to cover WING’s short positions. The SI to Wingstop Inc’s float is 14.16%. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $97.09. About 332,370 shares traded. Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has risen 103.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 103.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WING News: 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP 1Q TOTAL DOMESTIC STORES COMP GROWTH +9.5%, EST. +5.5%; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP SEES FY ADJ. EPS OF 75C, EST. 77C; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop Sees FY Low Single Digit Domestic Same Store Sales Growth; 19/03/2018 – WINGSTOP: RESIGNATION OF FLYNN K. DEKKER AS CHIEF MARKETING; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 19C; 19/04/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $53; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O – QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 9.5%; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop Sees FY EPS 71c

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business clients in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of 37.86 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s Scientific, Technical & Medical segment offers information, analytics, and tools that help clients make decisions. It has a 25.25 P/E ratio. This segment provides research, reference, and education content; and database and decision tools for scientists, academic institutions, educators, research leaders and administrators, medical researchers, doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals and students, as well as hospitals, research institutions, health insurers, managed healthcare organizations, research-intensive firms, and governments.

Among 4 analysts covering RELX Plc (LON:REL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. RELX Plc has GBX 2178 highest and GBX 1585 lowest target. GBX 1953.25’s average target is 0.35% above currents GBX 1946.5 stock price. RELX Plc had 27 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of RELX PLC (LON:REL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Numis Securities. JP Morgan maintained RELX PLC (LON:REL) rating on Monday, March 4. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and GBX 1729 target. Barclays Capital maintained RELX PLC (LON:REL) on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of RELX PLC (LON:REL) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 11. JP Morgan maintained the shares of REL in report on Friday, May 17 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, February 19. JP Morgan maintained RELX PLC (LON:REL) rating on Friday, July 26. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and GBX 1950 target. Deutsche Bank maintained RELX PLC (LON:REL) rating on Wednesday, June 26. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and GBX 1925 target. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, July 16. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26.

The stock increased 0.44% or GBX 8.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1946.5. About 445,882 shares traded. RELX PLC (LON:REL) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. The company has market cap of $2.85 billion. The Company’s restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It has a 142.78 P/E ratio. As of March 06, 2017, the firm operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Among 8 analysts covering Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wingstop has $13500 highest and $65 lowest target. $91.78’s average target is -5.47% below currents $97.09 stock price. Wingstop had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, March 13. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, February 28. Wedbush downgraded Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) on Tuesday, July 16 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Wednesday, May 8 with “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 4 report. Guggenheim downgraded Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) on Tuesday, April 2 to “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) rating on Friday, August 2. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $10000 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, June 24.

