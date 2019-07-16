RELX Plc (LON:REL) Had Its Target Increases by Analysts at UBS to GBX 1620.00; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Lifted Bank Of Marin Bancorp (CVCO) Stake By $2.24 Million

In a research report shared with investors and clients by UBS on 16 July, RELX Plc (LON:REL) had its target price per share boosted to GBX 1620.00. The firm currently has “Sell” rating on the stock.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased Bank Of Marin Bancorp (CVCO) stake by 1639.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company acquired 44,820 shares as Bank Of Marin Bancorp (CVCO)’s stock declined 15.73%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 47,553 shares with $2.39M value, up from 2,733 last quarter. Bank Of Marin Bancorp now has $1.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.56% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $156.01. About 38,752 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 30.87% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO); 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M; 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CVCO shares while 48 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 8.00 million shares or 5.04% less from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Dish Network Corp Class A stake by 27,297 shares to 8,088 valued at $256,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hemisphere Media Group Inc Class A (NYSE:RPM) stake by 33,630 shares and now owns 5,726 shares. Home Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) was reduced too.

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business clients in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of 38.69 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s Scientific, Technical & Medical segment offers information, analytics, and tools that help clients make decisions. It has a 27.48 P/E ratio. This segment provides research, reference, and education content; and database and decision tools for scientists, academic institutions, educators, research leaders and administrators, medical researchers, doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals and students, as well as hospitals, research institutions, health insurers, managed healthcare organizations, research-intensive firms, and governments.

Among 4 analysts covering Relx Plc (LON:REL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Relx Plc has GBX 2178 highest and GBX 1585 lowest target. GBX 1875.75’s average target is -4.38% below currents GBX 1961.74 stock price. Relx Plc had 22 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Goldman Sachs. On Tuesday, June 11 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The stock of RELX PLC (LON:REL) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 26. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Wednesday, February 13. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, March 4 with “Overweight”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 17 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Friday, January 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Numis Securities. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, February 19 with “Sell”.

