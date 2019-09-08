Reliv’ International Inc. (RELV) and Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Comparison side by side

Both Reliv’ International Inc. (NASDAQ:RELV) and Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) are each other’s competitor in the Food – Major Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliv’ International Inc. 4 0.20 N/A -0.55 0.00 Freshpet Inc. 44 8.22 N/A -0.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Reliv’ International Inc. and Freshpet Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Reliv’ International Inc. and Freshpet Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliv’ International Inc. 0.00% -8.5% -5.9% Freshpet Inc. 0.00% -4.5% -3.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.18 beta indicates that Reliv’ International Inc. is 82.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Freshpet Inc.’s beta is 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Reliv’ International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Freshpet Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Reliv’ International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Freshpet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Reliv’ International Inc. and Freshpet Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliv’ International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Freshpet Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Freshpet Inc. has an average price target of $46, with potential downside of -8.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.2% of Reliv’ International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.54% of Freshpet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 36.24% of Reliv’ International Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Freshpet Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reliv’ International Inc. -4.45% -7.52% -7.27% -11.5% -15.35% -3.68% Freshpet Inc. 2.22% 0.67% 3.06% 26.54% 57.87% 40.39%

For the past year Reliv’ International Inc. has -3.68% weaker performance while Freshpet Inc. has 40.39% stronger performance.

Summary

Freshpet Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Reliv’ International Inc.

RelivÂ’ International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. It offers 20 nutritional supplements, primarily, including Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form. The company markets and sells its products through a network of independent distributors in the United States, Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. RelivÂ’ International, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Freshpet brand, as well as under the Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural. Freshpet, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.