Reliant Investment Management Lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $1.21 Million; Valuation Rose; Broadview Advisors Maintains Stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 124,597 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 120,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $108.5. About 363,285 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C; 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Net $148.9M; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Sunlight Supply Deal Cutting FY18 Adj EPS by 30c-40c; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CEO JIM HAGEDORN SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – IN FISCAL 2018, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE BY $0.30 TO $0.40 PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Expects to Close Deal by June 1

Reliant Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliant Investment Management Llc sold 4,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 16,375 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliant Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $295.05. About 1.89 million shares traded or 30.61% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chuys Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 192,350 shares to 251,333 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 14,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,794 shares, and cut its stake in Construction Partners Inc.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.13B for 25.61 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

