Reliant Investment Management Lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding By $1.21 Million; TOTO LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (TOTDF) Shorts Down By 1.82%

Reliant Investment Management Llc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 21.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reliant Investment Management Llc sold 4,425 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Reliant Investment Management Llc holds 16,375 shares with $4.48M value, down from 20,800 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $111.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $287.06. About 2.17 million shares traded or 48.39% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Abner Herrman Brock Lc has 1.63% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 38,539 shares. First Republic has invested 0.34% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 199 were accumulated by Earnest Partners Ltd Llc. Glenview Retail Bank Tru Dept stated it has 2,973 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Cibc Mkts holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 96,367 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Limited Liability reported 243 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt has 76,115 shares. 1,125 are owned by Wedgewood Invsts Pa. Moreover, Sol Cap Company has 0.18% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2,311 shares. 434 are held by Farmers Merchants Incorporated. Court Place Advsr Ltd Company invested 0.24% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Ltd stated it has 35,669 shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Gabelli And Advisers owns 750 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gradient Invs Limited Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 870 shares. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Lc has invested 0.87% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 6.95% above currents $287.06 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 22. BTIG Research maintained the shares of TMO in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, July 16. Argus Research maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32100 target in Thursday, July 25 report.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.11B for 24.92 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

