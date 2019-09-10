Reliant Investment Management Has Trimmed Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake By $1.21 Million; Ascendis Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares (ASND) Shorts Increased By 40.09%

Ascendis Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ASND) had an increase of 40.09% in short interest. ASND’s SI was 1.80 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 40.09% from 1.29M shares previously. With 325,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Ascendis Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ASND)’s short sellers to cover ASND’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.78% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $102.17. About 196,499 shares traded. Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has risen 73.22% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ASND News: 23/04/2018 – NODELMAN SAYS ASCENDIS PHARMA WORTH $289/SHARE AT SOHN CONF; 28/03/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 195.4 MLN COMPARED TO EUR 180.3 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2016; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Adds Ascendis Pharma A/S; 28/03/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S – RARE DISEASE ENDOCRINOLOGY PIPELINE ADVANCES, WITH SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES ANTICIPATED OVER NEXT TWELVE MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations; 07/05/2018 – Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Poster Presentation on TransCon PTH Phase 1 Trial at the European Congress of Endocrinology; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE: PLANS TO INCREASE TRANSCON FLIGHTS FROM L.A. BASIN; 19/03/2018 Ascendis Pharma Announces Two Posters on Rare Disease Pipeline Programs at ENDO 2018; 30/05/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S – CONTINUED EXECUTION AND ACHIEVEMENT OF PLANNED MILESTONES ACROSS 3 WHOLLY-OWNED CLINICAL PROGRAMS IN RARE ENDOCRINE DISEASES; 02/04/2018 – Ascendis Pharma A/S Appoints Thomas A. Larson as Chief Commercial Officer

Reliant Investment Management Llc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 21.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reliant Investment Management Llc sold 4,425 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Reliant Investment Management Llc holds 16,375 shares with $4.48M value, down from 20,800 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $112.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $289.32. About 1.12 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50

Among 6 analysts covering Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ascendis Pharma has $22300 highest and $133 lowest target. $170.50’s average target is 66.88% above currents $102.17 stock price. Ascendis Pharma had 13 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Wedbush. The stock of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Sunday, March 24 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The rating was initiated by Evercore with “Buy” on Monday, March 25.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $4.87 billion. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

More notable recent Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Relative Strength Alert For Ascendis Pharma – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Three Investor Presentations in September – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 28, 2019 : OKTA, FIVE, HRB, WSM, ASND, PVH, OLLI, SMTC, NTNX, BOX, ZUO, GES – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on August 28 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts See 17% Gains Ahead For The Holdings of ADRU – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 6.11% above currents $289.32 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 13 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Argus Research maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23. Needham downgraded it to “Buy” rating and $31500 target in Tuesday, July 16 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 22.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 25.11 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood & Palmer Inc stated it has 4.15% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Lord Abbett & Limited Liability has 172,274 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt has 21,846 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc accumulated 124,990 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn has invested 0.27% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). The New York-based Pinebridge Investments Lp has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.89% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 31,894 shares. Tompkins Corporation owns 4,988 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Limited Company holds 1,770 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.39% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 20,652 shares. Stralem holds 22,190 shares. 1St Source Bankshares owns 24,636 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.21% stake. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Com stated it has 1.54% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp owns 26,218 shares.