Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) to pay $0.09 on Oct 18, 2019; Sensata Technologies Holding Plc Ordinary Shares (ST) Shorts Raised By 3.4%

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ST) had an increase of 3.4% in short interest. ST’s SI was 6.54M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.4% from 6.32M shares previously. With 687,200 avg volume, 10 days are for Sensata Technologies Holding Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ST)’s short sellers to cover ST’s short positions. The SI to Sensata Technologies Holding Plc Ordinary Shares’s float is 4%. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 764,684 shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) has declined 12.07% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ST News: 07/05/2018 – Sensata at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC ST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.57 TO $3.73; 21/05/2018 – PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL ACQUIRES SENSATA’S VALVE OPS. FOR $173M; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Sensata; 26/04/2018 – Sensata Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC – CO EXPECTS TO OFFSET ANY DIVESTED PROFITS THROUGH COMBINATION OF SHARE REPURCHASES AND STRONGER OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE; 24/04/2018 – Sensata Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $3.475B-$3.575B; 24/04/2018 – SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC ST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $3.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Sensata Technologies Enters into Agreement to Sell Valves Business to Pacific Industrial Co

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) is expected to pay $0.09 on Oct 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:RBNC) shareholders before Oct 7, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Reliant Bancorp Inc’s current price of $23.73 translates into 0.38% yield. Reliant Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Oct 8, 2019 as record date. Sep 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.73. About 3,326 shares traded. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RBNC News: 22/05/2018 – Reliant Bank Partners with Hytch to Offer Rewards for Ridesharing; 29/03/2018 – RELIANT BANCORP INC RBNC.O INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 33 PCT TO $0.08/SHR; 29/03/2018 RELIANT BANCORP, INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 33% TO $0.08 PER SHARE

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. The company has market cap of $265.70 million. The Company’s deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits. It has a 16.59 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans and mortgage refinancing; commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; construction, land development, and farmland loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for household, family, and other personal expenditures.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells sensors and controls. The company has market cap of $8.00 billion. It operates in two divisions, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It has a 14.58 P/E ratio. The Performance Sensing segment makes pressure, temperature, speed, and position sensors, as well as electromechanical products for use in subsystems of automobiles, such as engine, air conditioning, and ride stabilization; heavy on- and off-road vehicles ; and systems that address safety and environmental concerns.

Investors sentiment is 0 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 0 investors sold Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares while 0 reduced holdings. only 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 164,002 shares or 100.00% more from 82,000 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markel Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 82,000 shares. Huntington Savings Bank owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

