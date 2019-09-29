Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) to pay $0.09 on Oct 18, 2019; BANTEK (BANT) Shorts Down By 76.58%

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) is expected to pay $0.09 on Oct 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:RBNC) shareholders before Oct 7, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Reliant Bancorp Inc’s current price of $23.68 translates into 0.38% yield. Reliant Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Oct 8, 2019 as record date. Sep 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 4,824 shares traded. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RBNC News: 29/03/2018 RELIANT BANCORP, INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 33% TO $0.08 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Reliant Bank Partners with Hytch to Offer Rewards for Ridesharing; 29/03/2018 – RELIANT BANCORP INC RBNC.O INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 33 PCT TO $0.08/SHR

BANTEK INC (OTCMKTS:BANT) had a decrease of 76.58% in short interest. BANT’s SI was 15,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 76.58% from 64,900 shares previously. It closed at $0.0001 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bantek, Inc., an unmanned aerial vehicles and related services and technology company, focuses on the distribution and integration of advanced low altitude UAV systems, services, and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $254,459. It also provides product procurement, distribution, and logistics services. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm offers drone operator training services; and licensed piloted services, such as search and rescue, utility inspection, real estate marketing, construction, engineering, and agriculture.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. The company has market cap of $265.14 million. The Company’s deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits. It has a 16.56 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans and mortgage refinancing; commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; construction, land development, and farmland loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for household, family, and other personal expenditures.