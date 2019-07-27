Reliance Trust Upped Position in Novartis Ag (NVS); Overlook Holdings LTD Has Trimmed Netease (NTES) Position by $7.10 Million

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 8,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,311 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.19. About 1.67M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 23/04/2018 – NOVARTIS INSTITUTES FOR BIOMEDICAL RESEARCH INC REPORTS 14.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC AS OF APRIL 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – TRANSACTION WITH NOVARTIS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJ EARNINGS IN 2018 AND THEREAFTER, AND TO STRENGTHEN CASH FLOW GENERATION; 17/05/2018 – The Novartis-Cohen Connection Explained; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA FINAL DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Counsel Resigns Over Company’s Michael Cohen Deal; 01/05/2018 – Novartis Receives Second FDA Approval to Treat Appropriate r/r Patients With Large B-cell Lymphoma; 30/04/2018 – NOVARTIS GETS FDA APPROVAL OF TAFINLAR + MEKINIST FOR MELANOMA; 15/05/2018 – Novartis: AveXis Will Be an Indirect Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Novartis; 16/05/2018 – FORMER NOVARTIS AG CEO SAYS HIS FEBRUARY RESIGNATION FROM NOVARTIS ‘ABSOLUTELY NOT’ RELATED TO COHEN CONTRACT

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29 million, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $238.96. About 361,727 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.55 million for 25.10 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

