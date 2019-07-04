Reliance Trust Upped Novartis Ag (NVS) Position By $776,544; 22 Analysts Are Bullish Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Last Week

Reliance Trust increased Novartis Ag (NVS) stake by 56.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reliance Trust acquired 8,089 shares as Novartis Ag (NVS)’s stock rose 2.49%. The Reliance Trust holds 22,311 shares with $2.15M value, up from 14,222 last quarter. Novartis Ag now has $212.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $92.5. About 1.06M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 09/04/2018 – Novartis to Pay $218 a Share in Cash for AveXis; 20/04/2018 – The art of CEOing — After fruitless talks, a bid from Vas and plenty of patience, AveXis CEO Sean Nolan slowly reeled in an $8.7B deal $AVXS $NVS and “Company B”; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 20/03/2018 – Harvard bioengineers’ biomaterial-based cancer immunotherapies to be developed by Novartis; 09/05/2018 – Untangling Trump’s lawyer’s ties to Novartis: Here are 6 unanswered questions; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 16/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Former Novartis CEO regrets Cohen contract as top lawyer resigns; Pfizer wins biosimilar approval; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS NATACHA THEYTAZ, GLOBAL HEAD INTERNAL AUDIT WILL LEAD THE ETHICS, RISK AND COMPLIANCE ORGANIZATION AD INTERIM

Among 26 analysts covering Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Splunk Inc had 35 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by BTIG Research. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, February 26. Morgan Stanley maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell” on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Monness. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. See Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight New Target: $160.0000 Reinitiate

07/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $119.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $162.0000 New Target: $157.0000 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform Old Target: $159.0000 New Target: $163.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $121 New Target: $140 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $150 Initiates Coverage On

Reliance Trust decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) stake by 24,319 shares to 3,433 valued at $969,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,672 shares and now owns 115,805 shares. Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Novartis AG (NVS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novartis And Tropifexor In PBC – With Market Assessment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novartis: A Transformation Story Not To Miss In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phase 1 study of Xoma’s gevokizumab underway – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks That Soared Last Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

The stock increased 0.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $129.31. About 932,277 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Splunk (SPLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Splunk (SPLK) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.4% – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Splunk Stock Dropped 17.4% in May – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALGN, SPLK, NHTC – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Splunk: Better Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.42 billion. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.18 million activity. 4,668 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares with value of $530,985 were sold by St. Ledger Susan. $231,550 worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) was sold by Carges Mark T.