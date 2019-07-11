Reliance Trust Upped Holding in Fluor (FLR) by $403,092 as Stock Value Declined; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Shareholder Aviva Plc Decreased Stake

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 79.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 11,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,346 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, up from 14,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 863,831 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDE AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN, OR $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,684 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.73 million, down from 142,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $457.54. About 442,554 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity.

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “After Hours: DowDuPont Spinoff Leaping to the S&P 500, Inovio’s Partner Problems – Motley Fool” on May 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fluor tanks ~15% on large Q1 earnings miss, CEO transition and lower EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fluor Corporation (FLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Fluor Corp. (FLR) Secures Position on US State Dept. Diplomatic Platform Support Services Program IDIQ Contract – StreetInsider.com” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fluor Crashed 21.3% in December – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,379 shares to 12,451 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 17,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 731,122 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 13,841 shares. Bancshares Of The West reported 0.04% stake. 90,307 are held by Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com stated it has 20,540 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2.02 million were reported by Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Swiss Bank owns 468,822 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 845 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Edgestream Lp reported 23,906 shares. Winslow Asset Management holds 0.89% or 114,663 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 186,470 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Becker Cap Mngmt invested in 391,943 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 844,151 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 248,118 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holding has 122 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Princeton Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Fiduciary Trust owns 0.05% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 4,156 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt owns 0.22% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 22,360 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno stated it has 2.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Co owns 2,117 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mariner Lc holds 0.08% or 12,634 shares. Gradient Invests Llc holds 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 24 shares. Kessler Inv Gp holds 0.01% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets has 0.1% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 700 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Com holds 793 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na accumulated 881 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Stock Yards Fincl Bank And Tru has 1,447 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 104,078 shares to 238,566 shares, valued at $17.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 101,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: The Home Depot vs. Sherwin-Williams – The Motley Fool” on April 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams -1% after margins tighten – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin Williams Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 earnings per share, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $583.02M for 17.96 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.