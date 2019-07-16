Reliance Trust Stake in Pepsico (PEP) Has Trimmed by $384,300 as Stock Rose; Costco Whsl New (COST) Valuation Rose While Comgest Global Investors Sas Increased Stake by $2.76 Million

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,083 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.15M, up from 67,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $280.58. About 1.33M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 3,150 shares as the company's stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,292 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 17,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $187.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 3.08M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

