Reliance Trust Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut by $429,624 as Market Valuation Rose; Rio Tinto Plc Ads (RIO) Shareholder Saturna Capital Has Boosted Its Position

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc Ads (RIO) by 650.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 114,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 132,035 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77M, up from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 1.96 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto reviewing all relationships with Rusal; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto to Declare Force Majeure on Certain Rusal Contracts; 06/03/2018 Rio Tinto, 2 former execs move for dismissal of SEC fraud charges; 16/03/2018 – Nick Ronstein: Rio Tinto hires UBS to explore Pacific Aluminium listing – sources #Startup LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) – Rio; 25/04/2018 – Nevada Copper Appoints Matthew Gili as President and Chief Executive Officer; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO FER ET TITANE INVESTS C$43M TO RESTART QUEBEC FURNACE; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Announce World’s First Carbon-Free Aluminum Smelting Process; 08/03/2018 – Puma Exploration Signs Red Brook Property Agreement With Rio Tinto Exploration Canada; 28/03/2018 – Rio Tinto waves final goodbye to King Coal

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 3,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 115,805 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66 million, down from 119,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52 million shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value (FTA) by 9,185 shares to 26,430 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares International Select Div (IDV) by 12,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap reported 3.21% stake. The Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Oh has invested 4.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cidel Asset Management holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 293,420 shares. Amer Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) accumulated 8.47% or 159,095 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 1.59M shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability stated it has 5.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Patten Grp Incorporated owns 51,669 shares for 2.62% of their portfolio. Moreover, Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 2.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.55M shares. Cooperman Leon G accumulated 1.77% or 245,705 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 204,890 shares. Moreover, Fagan Assocs has 4.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 96,593 shares. Huntington Bankshares, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.16M shares. Park Avenue Secs Lc has invested 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mig Ltd Llc stated it has 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dodge & Cox holds 3.06% or 31.62 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) by 5,000 shares to 501,179 shares, valued at $43.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensata Technologies Holding by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,260 shares, and cut its stake in Telus (NYSE:TU).