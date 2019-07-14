Reliance Trust Stake in Citigroup (C) Has Trimmed by $363,568 as Valuation Rose; Nokota Management LP Has Lifted Holding in Pg&E (Call) (PCG) by $1.75 Million as Stock Value Rose

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,979 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $869,000, down from 19,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.36M shares traded or 16.47% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints Isao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 09/03/2018 – “Amazing” demographics in Africa â€” and providing jobs for the continent’s vast young population â€” is an area of opportunity, one Citigroup expert told CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup ‘Re-attributes’ Certain Costs Between Corporate/Other and Global Consumer Banking and Institutional Clients Group; 19/03/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 29/05/2018 – Citi’s Logic in Sears Deal Is Most Card Spending Done Elsewhere; 04/04/2018 – ALTURA MINING APPOINTS CITI AS CORPORATE ADVISER; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S CATHERINE MANN COMMENT ON BLOOMBERG TV; 28/03/2018 – VARROC ENGINEERING – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INDIA, CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (INDIA), IIFL; 17/05/2018 – EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 102,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, up from 397,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 8.91 million shares traded or 10.08% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/03/2018 – PG&E ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO REDUCE WILDFIRE RISK; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.75 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,904 shares to 15,955 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 8,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,311 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value (FTA).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BofA, Capital One, Citi announce buybacks, dividends post-CCAR – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Rate Cuts Might Not Have Much Impact – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Citigroup (C) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,200 are held by Westfield Cap Mgmt L P. Sage Fincl Gru Inc has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Trust Communication Of Vermont has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Greenleaf holds 0.16% or 151,999 shares in its portfolio. 202,580 were reported by Cna. Huber Limited Liability Company reported 3.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Birinyi Assocs Inc owns 5,000 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri holds 0.33% or 48,011 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt holds 703,685 shares. Bluecrest Cap Limited has 0.3% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Moreover, Channing Cap Limited Liability has 0.3% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 462,391 shares stake. Girard Ltd invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sei Com holds 1.21 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 359,539 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $24.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 801,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 893,594 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Stakes Are High For Fed’s Powell – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What The California Wildfire Commission Report Means For PG&E – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E Gets Flogged Inside And Outside Annual Meeting – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “PG&E Corp. (PCG), Local Public Entities Resolve 2015, 2017 and 2018 Wildfire Claims – StreetInsider.com” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 196 shares in its portfolio. Mechanics Financial Bank Tru Department has 17,255 shares. Solus Alternative Asset LP holds 1.87% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 434,000 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.02% or 955,044 shares. Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc accumulated 720,327 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation reported 16,136 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 893,343 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 20,437 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 217,650 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 734,932 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).