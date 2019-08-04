Reliance Trust Stake in Citigroup (C) Has Cut as Market Value Rose; 3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Cut Holding

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 13,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 17,222 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 31,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 2.16 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 13,979 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $869,000, down from 19,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56M shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Tangible Book Value $61.02/Share; 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 16/03/2018 – DEMOCRATS WANT CFPB TO PROBE CITIGROUP ON CARD ACT; 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CO’S BASEL lll TIER 2 CAPITAL WILL NOT BE MATERIALLY AFFECTED BY PLANNED REDEMPTIONS; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.89% or 91,572 shares in its portfolio. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 1.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Thompson Investment Mngmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Dsc Advsrs LP accumulated 1,218 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wallington Asset Ltd Liability, a Indiana-based fund reported 68,260 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Llc owns 15,452 shares. Country Tru Bancshares has 0.6% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ami Asset Corporation owns 92,162 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Franklin Res invested in 2.98M shares or 0.33% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And has 488,802 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Albion Fincl Group Ut has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fincl Mngmt reported 12 shares stake. Estabrook Cap holds 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 33,542 shares. Boston Private Wealth holds 44,949 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Lc owns 0.03% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,870 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 sales for $11.91 million activity. 3,123 shares were sold by Bushman Julie L, worth $624,295. Gangestad Nicholas C sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63M worth of stock or 8,153 shares. 8,906 shares were sold by Vale Michael G., worth $1.77M. 1,000 shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R, worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9. Shares for $3.22M were sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,458 shares to 47,854 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,787 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP).

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value (FTA) by 9,185 shares to 26,430 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Europe Alphadex (FEP) by 9,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.49 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis accumulated 1.06M shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Comm Ltd has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 667,877 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc accumulated 0% or 133 shares. First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Service reported 59,236 shares. 10 holds 0.05% or 3,608 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc stated it has 0.22% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 14,402 were accumulated by Birmingham Management Company Al. Thornburg Investment Inc holds 2.18M shares. King Luther Cap reported 166,991 shares stake. First Mercantile Trust holds 5,342 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Payden Rygel reported 1.11% stake. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability holds 110,657 shares. Moreover, Fdx has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, February 13.