Reliance Trust Raised Western Digital (WDC) Position By $421,152; Nuveen Virginia Premium Income Municipal Fund (NPV) Has 0.85 Sentiment

Reliance Trust increased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 69.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reliance Trust acquired 8,774 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock rose 6.08%. The Reliance Trust holds 21,483 shares with $1.03M value, up from 12,709 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $15.94B valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 6.12 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!

Nuveen Virginia Premium Income Municipal Fund (NPV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 11 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 13 reduced and sold equity positions in Nuveen Virginia Premium Income Municipal Fund. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 1.21 million shares, down from 1.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Virginia Premium Income Municipal Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund for 57,936 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 150,154 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Saba Capital Management L.P. has 0.07% invested in the company for 132,263 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.06% in the stock. Davenport & Co Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 195,407 shares.

More notable recent Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuveen Virginia Premium Income Municipal Fund declares $0.0435 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yamana raises NPV, IRR expectations for Argentina project – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $242.46 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia.

The stock increased 0.60% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 15,387 shares traded. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV) has risen 8.72% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.72% the S&P500.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, JBHT – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Western Digital Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UVE, AMD, WDC – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Western Digital Analysts Guarded On V-Shaped Recovery Company Predicts For NAND Market – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Western Digital (WDC) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Western Digital had 24 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, April 30. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of WDC in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Tuesday, April 30. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $4700 target. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Bank of America maintained the shares of WDC in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. Benchmark downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, July 2 report. Wells Fargo maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform” rating.