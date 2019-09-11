Reliance Trust Maintains Holding in Western Digital (WDC); Boeing (BA) Share Value Declined While Halsey Associates Lifted by $2.88 Million Its Position

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 69.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 8,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 21,483 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 12,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.51B market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 4.65M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 49.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 7,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,781 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 million, up from 15,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $12.66 during the last trading session, reaching $382.15. About 7.78M shares traded or 75.48% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/05/2018 – British Airways owner IAG hints Boeing set to win new order over Airbus; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 777X FLIGHT-TESTING STARTING NEXT YEAR; 06/05/2018 – Times of Oman: Airbus, Boeing risk order disruption as Etihad reviews strategy; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Airbus fights to defend A330 as order decisions loom; 01/05/2018 – Boeing swoops on aircraft services group KLX; 23/03/2018 – Boeing, All Nippon Airways Finalize Order for Two 777 Freighters; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS DOES NOT ANTICIPATE HIGHER OIL PRICES AS A RESULT OF SANCTIONS; 30/05/2018 – BA: NOW – Military aircraft made an emergency landing at @MitchellAirport. Airfield now CLOSED (no flights coming in or out) @WISN12News; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Scrambles To Head Off WannaCry Attack: Report — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Lands Huge American Airlines Order

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $609.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 1,838 shares to 5,687 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Holdings by 5,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,896 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,150 shares to 14,292 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 24,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,433 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND).