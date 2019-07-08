Reliance Trust Maintains Holding in Novartis Ag (NVS); Dish Network (DISH) Shareholder Mad River Investors Lowered Its Stake by $304,575

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.4. About 434,973 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 8,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,311 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $90.41. About 144,596 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 01/05/2018 – Novartis provides update on proposed acquisition of AveXis; 27/03/2018 – REG-Novartis to sell stake in consumer healthcare joint venture to GSK for USD13.0 billion to focus on strategic priorities; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 16/04/2018 – NOVARTIS : ENTRESTO HELPED TO PRESERVE KIDNEY FUNCTION; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS PHYSICIANS ARE GROWING MORE CONFIDENT IN USING ENTRESTO; 10/05/2018 – LISTEN: Novartis’ bad day, Spark’s Amish entanglement, and a biotech history lesson; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Swiss Prosecutors in Touch Over Novartis Payments to Michael Cohen; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS BELIEVES CAN RESOLVE ISSUES SURROUNDING U.S. NEGATIVE DECISION ON RIXATHON BIOSIMILAR FOR MABTHERA; 27/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo will buy Novartis stake in OTC venture; White House may try to alter net and list pricing

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39M for 15.54 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 52,731 shares. Morgan Stanley has 382,610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 2.09 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 107,875 shares. Csat Advisory LP has invested 0.22% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd accumulated 12,170 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited accumulated 2.12M shares. Cetera Advisor Net Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Jnba Advsr accumulated 40 shares. Gulf Intll Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 44,638 shares. United Ser Automobile Association holds 236,601 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 1,137 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company invested in 0.49% or 75.58 million shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.29 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700.

