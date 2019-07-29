Reliance Trust Lowered Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $384,300 as Stock Rose; Acadian Asset Management Raised Veeva Sys (VEEV) Stake by $23.22 Million

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,292 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 17,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $131.35. About 1.72 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 184,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 566,771 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.90M, up from 382,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.18% or $10.53 during the last trading session, reaching $159.94. About 1.60 million shares traded or 11.51% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Europe Alphadex (FEP) by 9,750 shares to 30,182 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 11,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.89 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 7,258 shares to 55 shares, valued at $16,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 11,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,229 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.60 million activity. $189,955 worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) was sold by Faddis Jonathan on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.