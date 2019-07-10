Reliance Trust Lowered Its Position in Citigroup (C) by $363,568; Brookstone Capital Management Holding in Ppg Inds (PPG) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 54.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 3,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,468 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279,000, down from 5,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $115.4. About 344,382 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – INVESTIGATION FOUND IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES WERE MADE BY CERTAIN EMPLOYEES AT DIRECTION OF FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received Word of Potential Violations as Earnings Release Was Being Finalized; 21/04/2018 – DJ PPG Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPG); 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS FORMER VP WAS PUT ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE; 28/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $123 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – PPG HAS BEGUN AN EXTENSIVE REVIEW OF COST STRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.38; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.39; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Concerning Potential Violations of PPG’s Acctg Policies and Procedures

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,979 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $869,000, down from 19,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 9.10 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS LP WGP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 20/03/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup fined $7.3m by Hong Kong watchdog for IPO failings; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working; 15/05/2018 – Japan’s SoftBank to open Saudi Arabian office; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Operating Expenses Rose 2% to $10.9B; 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 30/04/2018 – Citi Foundation and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund to Increase Youth Employment Opportunities through Summer Jobs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally Finance has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 5,159 are held by Rench Wealth Mngmt Inc. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 25 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com holds 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 18 shares. Telemus Cap Lc holds 15,535 shares. Brandywine Inv Management Limited Liability holds 6.31M shares or 2.72% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 1,625 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Baltimore invested in 4,926 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma reported 32,863 shares. Yorktown Management And Rech Inc accumulated 36,600 shares. Wisconsin-based Oarsman Cap Inc has invested 1.89% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pictet Bancshares Trust reported 0.51% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 41,141 shares. Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 0.31% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 13,420 shares. Axa stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.27 billion for 9.67 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2,421 shares to 8,105 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares International Select Div (IDV) by 12,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,450 were reported by Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.04% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Balyasny Asset Management Lc accumulated 353,317 shares. Pggm Investments holds 0.14% or 246,655 shares. S R Schill And Associates has 0.35% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). First Interstate Financial Bank accumulated 0.01% or 400 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Rodgers Brothers holds 25,895 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 9,763 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.08% or 45,893 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Tn invested in 125 shares or 0% of the stock. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Old Fincl Bank In has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Waddell & Reed Fincl invested 0.15% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 18 shares.

