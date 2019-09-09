Reliance Trust Lowered Citigroup (C) Holding by $363,568; Stock Value Rose; Brave Warrior Advisors Has Cut Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $674,458; Share Price Rose

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 13,979 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $869,000, down from 19,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.65B market cap company. The stock increased 4.32% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $68.82. About 11.78M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/05/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 15/03/2018 – Citi rolled out a service that allows customers to check certain information through Facebook, the American banking giant told CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 27/04/2018 – LAWSUIT FILED IN CHICAGO FEDERAL COURT NAMES CITIGROUP, CITADEL, OTHER MARKET MAKERS AS DEFENDANTS; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LUNA: AMLO MOST LIKELY WILL WIN MEXICO ELECTION; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S KOJIMA TO HEAD JAPAN CASH MANAGEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Politics: Exclusive: Kushner’s New Jersey Trump Tower got a $200 million loan from Citigroup; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BAILIN: ANY RECESSION IS 18 MONTHS OR MORE AWAY

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 4,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 838,174 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.72 million, down from 842,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $527.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $186.66. About 8.76M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – ASG Technologies to Host IGNITE18 to Provide Partners with Revenue Growth Opportunities and Advance Enablement; 19/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica Fallout; Duopoly Ad Market Share Dips; Meredith Job Cuts; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS NO ONE FROM FACEBOOK’S APP REVIEW TEAM HAS BEEN FIRED BECAUSE OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SCANDAL; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data from some 50 million users ended up with Cambridge Analytica, the data company that helped get Donald Trump elected; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK, SCL GROUP QUERIED BY SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE; 22/03/2018 – However, Walden isn’t necessarily championing tough regulation of Facebook and the industry; 12/04/2018 – Democratic campaign used Facebook data too; 22/03/2018 – Vladeck Says Facebook Has Seriously Breached FTC Consent Decree (Video); 20/03/2018 – U.K. Seeks Search Warrant for Cambridge Analytica After Facebook Data Scandal

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Large Cap Gr Opp (FTC) by 8,012 shares to 22,675 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 11,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.36 billion for 8.69 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investments Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 7.89M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 1.77M were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.33% or 14,599 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nippon Life Glob Americas, New York-based fund reported 142,430 shares. Zuckerman Invest Grp Llc invested in 0.23% or 15,385 shares. Kistler invested in 0.23% or 8,888 shares. Delta Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 3.21% or 80,096 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Co reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Synovus Corporation owns 0.14% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 139,270 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 210,132 shares. 110,657 are held by Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Co. Becker Capital Inc accumulated 1.62% or 703,406 shares. Ironwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 7,413 shares or 0.37% of the stock.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Even Financial Announces $25 Million Series B; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance, And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Ashfield Cap Prns Limited Co has invested 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealth Architects holds 4.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 90,374 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 11,266 are held by Nine Masts Ltd. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Deccan Value Investors LP invested in 1.20M shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 534,079 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Baxter Bros reported 19,810 shares. Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 5,635 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Sequoia Advsr Limited Com accumulated 10,507 shares. Firsthand Cap Management Incorporated owns 75,000 shares for 4.66% of their portfolio. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.13% or 26,495 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Ltd Liability Com stated it has 38,006 shares. Putnam reported 1.52 million shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. 83,983 are owned by Salem Invest Counselors.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook adds privacy control for face recognition – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will stop scanning your face by default – Live Trading News” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) stock could have big upside following Q4 earnings – Nasdaq” on January 26, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Database Containing Private Information of 400 Million Users Has Been Found Online – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.48B for 24.05 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 834,480 shares to 11.94M shares, valued at $105.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 213,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.