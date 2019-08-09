Reliance Trust Lifted Its Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Stake by $504,360; Stock Rose; As Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co LTD (SHI) Market Value Declined, Holder Lenox Wealth Management Has Increased Its Stake

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (SHI) by 4537.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 13,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.68% . The institutional investor held 14,144 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675,000, up from 305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.98. About 46,945 shares traded. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) has declined 43.50% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SHI News: 26/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Two listed subsidiaries of China’s state-owned oil conglomerates are reviving their investment strategies, signaling their intention to spend more money to develop domestic oil and gas fields while seeking to acquire overseas assets; 26/03/2018 – HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) — China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., better known as Sinopec, reported net profit of 51.12 billion yuan ($8.10 billion) for 2017, a 10.1% increase from the previous year, helped by oil’s recovery and better prices for its products; 20/04/2018 – Platts: Sinopec hikes East China butadiene price for second time this week Friday; 26/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. On Other; 11/04/2018 – SINOPEC ENGINEERING GROUP CO – DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO HK$10.60 FROM HK$9.40; 26/04/2018 – Middle East Crude-Benchmarks recover; Sinopec plans to cut Saudi imports; 17/04/2018 – SINOPEC ENGINEERING GROUP CO LTD – QTRLY TOTAL VALUE OF NEW CONTRACTS ENTERED INTO BY GROUP RMB26.882 BLN, UP 363.6%; 02/04/2018 – SINOPEC GROUP SAYS GASOLINE AND DIESEL FROM ALL OF ITS REFINERIES WILL REACH NATIONAL 6 FUEL STANDARD BY OCTOBER 2018; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN; 20/05/2018 – Platts: Sinopec’s Shanghai refinery set to capture healthy Asian gasoil margins

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (VEA) by 12,056 shares to 804,662 shares, valued at $32.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,769 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.01% or 7,776 shares. Waddell Reed Fin holds 273,783 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Personal Cap Advisors Corporation owns 638,524 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 104,075 shares stake. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 0.01% stake. Shikiar Asset Mgmt holds 0.21% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 11,120 shares. Cohen And Steers holds 19,043 shares. Point72 Asset LP invested 1.05% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.83% or 27,065 shares. Wellington Shields Co Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 22,100 shares. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 568,578 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Essex Investment Mgmt Ltd Co has 44,265 shares.