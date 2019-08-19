Reliance Trust Increased Position in Western Digital (WDC) by $421,152; Park National Has Decreased Position in General Dynamics (GD) by $1.49 Million as Market Value Rose

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 69.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 8,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 21,483 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 12,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 3.62 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018

Park National Corp decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (GD) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 8,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 80,280 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59M, down from 89,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in General Dynamics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $184.35. About 1.45M shares traded or 29.50% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC FOR $250M; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Net $799M; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G650ER Completes Record-Breaking Polar Flight; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition of CSRA Inc. for $9.7B; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS WELL OVER 50 ORDERS ON THE G500 AND NEAR 50 ON G600 BUSINESS JETS; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Wins CSRA Bidding Fight as Competitor Backs Out; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA AMEND MERGER PACT TO BOOST OFFER PRICE; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86M for 15.06 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Norinchukin Bank The has invested 0.14% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 49,167 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,723 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Stifel Fin accumulated 178,606 shares. Creative Planning invested in 14,795 shares. Roberts Glore And Il has invested 0.4% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Axa reported 2,000 shares. Bristol John W And Comm Ny has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Us Natl Bank De holds 0.08% or 173,494 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark reported 0% stake. Aureus Asset Management Llc invested in 0.09% or 3,827 shares. Prelude Management Lc stated it has 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc reported 0.02% stake. Planning Ltd Liability Company reported 2,420 shares. Crossvault Capital Mngmt Lc owns 3,294 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 6,176 shares to 32,485 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 210,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Global Quality Real (GQRE).

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 24,319 shares to 3,433 shares, valued at $969,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,637 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND).