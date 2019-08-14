Reliance Trust Increased Its Stake in Anadarko Petroleum (APC) as Share Price Rose; Cortland Advisers Has Raised Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Holding by $7.43 Million

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.38. About 3.28 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 45.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 11,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 35,620 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 24,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 160.32% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 1,965 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancshares has invested 0.27% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gam Ag has 16,601 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management has 0.13% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 182,267 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.22% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 275 were reported by St Johns Inv Limited Liability Company. Invest Counsel Incorporated accumulated 7,493 shares. United Kingdom-based Gulf Intll Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.09% or 259,435 shares in its portfolio. Montecito Fincl Bank And has 0.12% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,218 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech has 272,082 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 100,053 were accumulated by Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corp. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 34,334 shares. Edgemoor Investment reported 62,849 shares. Premier Asset Management Limited Company holds 11,086 shares. The Maine-based Davis R M has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 74% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 28% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset reported 0.08% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Adirondack Tru Company owns 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 161 shares. Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 0.13% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 247,509 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 34,153 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 73,576 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset reported 98,400 shares. Duncker Streett & reported 1,700 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 356,334 shares. 55 are held by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Birch Hill Advsrs Ltd Llc has 16,856 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited holds 106,347 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability holds 2.92M shares. Hbk Lp stated it has 520,000 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited invested in 0.02% or 87,925 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).