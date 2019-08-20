Reliance Trust Holds Holding in Fluor (FLR); General Dynamics Com (GD) Stake Has Upped by Moreno Evelyn V

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 79.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 11,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 25,346 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, up from 14,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. About 3.54M shares traded or 21.12% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 30/04/2018 – Stork Awarded Shell Southern North Sea Technical Support Contract; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt; 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (GD) by 61.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 11,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 30,139 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 18,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $187.59. About 744,512 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS AEROSPACE DELIVERY MISS IN 1Q WAS DUE TO CUSTOMER REQUESTS TO DELAY 2 JETS- CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – NBC Connecticut: BREAKING: Governor announces partnership that will grow workforce at General Dynamics Electric Boat by nearly; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corporation; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $263 FROM $262 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS G500 DELIVERIES ON TRACK FOR THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Boosted by Gulfstream, Defense Orders — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To General Dynamics’ New Unsecured Notes; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS AEROSPACE SALES LAGGED ON SHIPMENT TIMING; 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 08/03/2018 – Dassault Aviation posts higher profits, sees flattish 2018 net sales

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 166,292 are held by Adage Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability. Bluestein R H Communications owns 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 6,000 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners holds 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 506 shares. Metropolitan Life Communications owns 64,172 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Benin invested in 5,494 shares or 0.09% of the stock. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 176,810 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.02% or 2.12 million shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.23% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Synovus Fincl has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 1,150 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 64,777 shares. State Street holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 5.84M shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Co has 10,982 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Petrus Trust Lta has 0.06% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 7,965 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt accumulated 896 shares.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,150 shares to 14,292 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Tactical High (HYLS) by 70,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,353 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

