Reliance Trust Has Trimmed Its Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by $326,190; As Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) Shares Rose, Apis Capital Advisors Has Decreased Holding

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $44.61. About 195,699 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 16.45% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.88% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,769 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, down from 89,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 7.13M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE – RECEIVES FIRST APPROVAL FOR CLADRIBINE TABLETS IN MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA REGION; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019555 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 07/05/2018 – GERMAN UNIT MERCK FINCK MAKES ABOUT EU3M OPER. PROFIT IN 2017; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 205641 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA REPORTS POSITIVE PHASE IIB RESULTS FOR EVOBRUTINIB; 12/04/2018 – Merck Helps Accelerate Global Access to Affordable Vaccines; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q Net $736M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Lc owns 215,977 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Dodge & Cox holds 768,690 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Blue Finance Capital owns 29,894 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. The California-based Bender Robert And Assoc has invested 0.26% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fincl Advantage owns 233 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,104 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt invested in 2.35% or 1.93 million shares. 3,892 are owned by Bsw Wealth Prtnrs. Interactive holds 1,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De owns 2.09 million shares. Fiduciary Trust invested 0.97% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Alpha Cubed Limited Co has invested 0.12% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Caprock holds 25,427 shares. Camarda Advisors Limited, Florida-based fund reported 16,503 shares. The Florida-based Augustine Asset has invested 4.93% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.91 billion for 18.61 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 2,204 shares to 7,661 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,483 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Low Duration.