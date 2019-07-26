Reliance Trust Has Trimmed Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $363,568; Shares Rose; Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Stake Has Lifted by Bluemountain Capital Management Llc

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,979 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $869,000, down from 19,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 5.28 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – TELADOC INC TDOC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $45; 25/04/2018 – Beach Energy Target Cut 4.2% to A$1.14/Share by Citi; 20/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Sees No Recession, Says Fed Path `Appropriate’ (Video); 04/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Apr 24; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap; 05/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 5 (Table); 21/03/2018 – Cash Cow: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 07/05/2018 – Last Week’s Trade Talks ‘Too Demanding,’ Citigroup’s Liu Li-Gang Says (Video)

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 789.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 275,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 310,528 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43 million, up from 34,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $30.59. About 1.07 million shares traded. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 58.11% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.54% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 08/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Initiation of a Phase 1b Clinical Study of NKTR-358, a First-in-Class Regulatory T Cell Stimulato; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 02/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Coverage Assumed by H.C. Wainwright at Buy; 11/05/2018 – Nektar Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares were sold by Whitaker Michael, worth $442,708 on Wednesday, February 13.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 8,089 shares to 22,311 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Large Cap Value (FTA) by 9,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,430 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Fincl Bank & invested in 0.51% or 142,331 shares. 20.90 million were accumulated by Capital World Invsts. Mariner Limited Liability owns 89,657 shares. Granite Invest Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Alpine Woods Invsts Llc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability reported 890 shares. City Hldgs Communication reported 1,442 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 213,573 are held by Salem Investment Counselors. Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 334,422 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Riverhead Management Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 51,791 shares. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 257,750 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt reported 8,852 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Emory University invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 107,284 are owned by Stephens Ar.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.38 million activity. $679,577 worth of stock was sold by Thomsen Jillian B. on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.78, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold NKTR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 157.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 160.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 98,991 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc owns 798 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Creative Planning owns 10,807 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp has 12.96 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 241 shares. Westfield Cap Management L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,250 shares. State Street stated it has 7.10M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 9,200 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Us Savings Bank De owns 87,202 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 0.01% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 205,448 shares. 37,534 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins. Pnc Svcs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3,440 shares to 26,366 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 27,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,763 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).