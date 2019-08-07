Reliance Trust Has Raised By $421,152 Its Western Digital (WDC) Holding; Eagle Materials (EXP) Sentiment Is 0.99

Reliance Trust increased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 69.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reliance Trust acquired 8,774 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock rose 6.08%. The Reliance Trust holds 21,483 shares with $1.03 million value, up from 12,709 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $15.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 6.12M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 120 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 121 sold and reduced their equity positions in Eagle Materials Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 43.70 million shares, up from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Eagle Materials Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 88 Increased: 70 New Position: 50.

Reliance Trust decreased Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) stake by 17,138 shares to 731,122 valued at $105.80M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) stake by 24,319 shares and now owns 3,433 shares. Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (VEA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grassi Inv reported 178,510 shares. Stifel, a Missouri-based fund reported 383,179 shares. Paragon Cap Management Ltd Com reported 158 shares. Oak Assocs Ltd Oh accumulated 219,520 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings holds 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 5,962 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech, a Iowa-based fund reported 31,816 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 82,365 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Alps accumulated 790,111 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.03% or 42,235 shares. Tortoise Inv Limited Liability invested in 28 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Lc reported 7,256 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Company owns 132 shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs Inc has 64,471 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 16,937 shares in its portfolio. Selway Asset Mgmt reported 6,369 shares.

The stock increased 2.01% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.37. About 446,184 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp holds 17.04% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. for 3.33 million shares. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owns 378,383 shares or 3.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rockshelter Capital Management Llc has 2.79% invested in the company for 95,534 shares. The Texas-based First Dallas Securities Inc. has invested 2.02% in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 1.79 million shares.