Reliance Trust Has Lowered Citigroup (C) Stake By $363,568; Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) Sentiment Is 0.68

Reliance Trust decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 29.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reliance Trust sold 5,864 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Reliance Trust holds 13,979 shares with $869,000 value, down from 19,843 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $165.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 22.20 million shares traded or 67.62% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q17 MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER; 14/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Fintech Banker Rahul Singla Said to Join Citigroup; 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners- NYT; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Zurich Insurance consortium to develop cyber security norms – FT; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 10Y FIXED MS +80 AREA; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi must answer tough succession questions

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc (NHS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 15 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 22 sold and reduced stock positions in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 7.89 million shares, up from 6.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 13 Increased: 7 New Position: 8.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 62,909 shares traded or 3.99% up from the average. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) has risen 5.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.71% the S&P500.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The company has market cap of $229.41 million. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It has a 13.81 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Reliance Trust increased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 2,421 shares to 8,105 valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Allergan Plc stake by 2,904 shares and now owns 15,955 shares. Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 17.31 million shares. 9,128 were reported by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 509,000 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Incorporated holds 0.73% or 2.95 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.49% or 39,805 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 36.42M shares. Utd Asset Strategies, New York-based fund reported 81,440 shares. Hgk Asset Management stated it has 2.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Avalon Advisors Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 12,023 shares. Bell Fincl Bank has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Parsons Capital Management Ri holds 48,011 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 0.46% or 186.86M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.43M shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Company owns 9,400 shares. Quaker Invs Ltd holds 278,555 shares or 6.62% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight”.