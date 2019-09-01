Reliance Trust Has Lifted Novartis Ag (NVS) Holding; As Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Waterfront Capital Partners Has Raised Holding

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 108.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 519,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The hedge fund held 998,072 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.35 million, up from 478,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 574,891 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 8,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 22,311 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.11. About 1.51 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 23/03/2018 – Pharma Times: US, EU filings imminent for Novartis’ MS therapy siponimod; 09/04/2018 – Novartis to Acquire AveXis for $8.7 Billion; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE FROM HIS POSITION IN THE CONTEXT OF DISCUSSIONS SURROUNDING NOVARTIS’ FORMER AGREEMENT WITH ESSENTIAL CONSULTANTS, OWNED BY MICHAEL COHEN; 24/05/2018 – Sandoz receives European Commission approval for Zessly® (infliximab) in gastroenterological, rheumatological and dermatological diseases; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – DURECT HAS RIGHT TO TERMINATE FOR CONVENIENCE PRIOR TO NDA APPROVAL; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Overall Summary Score Was Also Significantly Higher for Entresto Patients; 15/05/2018 – #3 – Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan faces a heap of burning questions – but so far offers no public answers $NVS; 22/03/2018 – Phase III data in The Lancet show Novartis siponimod significantly improved outcomes in patients with secondary progressive MS

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $66,320 activity.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 127,953 shares to 452,185 shares, valued at $21.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 264,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 861,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 97,743 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bank Of has invested 0.24% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Sector Pension Board accumulated 0.19% or 600,800 shares. Eii Capital Inc reported 23,686 shares. Phocas Fincl Corp holds 51,667 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 67,812 shares. Blackrock reported 0.02% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Creative Planning has invested 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Cipher Capital LP has invested 0.17% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 36,852 shares. Profund Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 8,868 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 354,901 shares stake. State Street Corporation accumulated 5.94 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alyeska Investment LP owns 75,000 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 183,995 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.