Reliance Trust Has Lifted Its Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Holding by $504,360; Share Value Rose; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Decreased Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake by $1.08 Million; Share Value Rose

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 45.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 11,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 35,620 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 24,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 161.55% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 2.18M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,850 shares to 85,847 shares, valued at $12.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 9,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Moody Fincl Bank Division has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). B & T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Finance Advisers Limited Liability holds 20,227 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Natixis Lp holds 0.17% or 268,334 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 26,752 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Raymond James And Assocs has 0.07% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). The Kentucky-based Field And Main Natl Bank has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Markel stated it has 467,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 330,400 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.18% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 106,535 shares. Northern Tru Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 7.16 million shares. Bp Public Limited Com holds 0.39% or 140,000 shares. Farmers Trust Comm invested in 0.19% or 9,537 shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50 million for 14.79 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 3,893 shares to 324,991 shares, valued at $26.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Tactical High (HYLS) by 70,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,353 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (VEA).