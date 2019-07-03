Reliance Trust Has Lifted Fluor (FLR) Holding by $403,092; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Boosted Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Position by $1.27 Million

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 79.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 11,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,346 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, up from 14,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.25. About 636,783 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 30/04/2018 – Stork Awarded Shell Southern North Sea Technical Support Contract; 06/04/2018 – Fluor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 2189.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 43,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,790 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 1.84M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 67,762 shares to 158,870 shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 6,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,193 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Macquarie Gp Limited has 0.04% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 765,124 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Financial has invested 0.15% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Atwood & Palmer Inc reported 6,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rothschild Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 220,166 shares or 3.58% of all its holdings. Janney Management Limited Liability Company owns 11,313 shares. Chilton Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 214,499 shares. United Asset Strategies holds 10,576 shares. First Interstate Bancshares reported 10,850 shares. Utd Fincl Advisers Limited Liability invested in 861,800 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Income Prns Ltd Llc has 20.68 million shares for 10.28% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jefferies Grp Llc has 0.01% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 37,644 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust &, a Florida-based fund reported 16,692 shares. Strategic Limited Liability Com invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Bb&T Corporation stated it has 10,930 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested in 1.37 million shares or 1.9% of the stock.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huber Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.23% or 59,125 shares. Moreover, Manchester Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 7,400 shares. Kbc Nv has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 91,409 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 1,813 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 136,000 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Public Sector Pension Board stated it has 11,620 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0.01% or 73,457 shares. American Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 69,554 shares. Trexquant Investment LP reported 76,102 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii accumulated 17,148 shares. Moody Bankshares Division owns 436 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bankshares owns 30,564 shares.