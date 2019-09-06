Reliance Trust Has Increased Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) as Stock Price Declined; Dupont Capital Management Increases Holding in Cardinal Health (CAH)

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 42.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 2,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 8,105 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 5,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $103.19. About 2.17 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion buying Swedish biotech for $855 million to broaden rare disease pipeline; 11/04/2018 – Alexion’s Deal Discipline Sure Beats a Previous Disaster: Gadfly; 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Names Former Alexion Executive as CEO; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL TO BE ABLE TO PRODUCE GENERIC SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MLN TO $80 MLN IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS SHOWING SUCCESSFUL; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALEXION WOULD LIKE TO CLARIFY THAT NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS WAS REQUESTED OR GRANTED IN BRAZIL; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO GIVE WILSON’S SHAREHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO ACCEPT OFFER, CO HAS EXTENDED ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL JUNE 8, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory Submissions Planned in the U.S., EU and Japan in the 2H of 2018; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF TRANSFUSION AVOIDANCE

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 2125.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 93,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 97,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, up from 4,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 1.07 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: 2019 `WILL BE MORE CHALLENGING’ THAN EXPECTED; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: 3Q Hurt By Significant Negative Change in Effective Tax Rate, Primarily Associated With Cordis Business; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health misses profit and cuts forecast as medical device unit stumbles; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M; 07/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of STG, TEVA, CAH and ABMD – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Mallinckrodt and Endo International Shares Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: J&J Gains After Favorable Opioid Ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 13,670 shares to 4,073 shares, valued at $285,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 2,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,300 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Freestone Capital Holdg Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). First City stated it has 0.75% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership holds 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) or 230 shares. Clark Estates has 0.47% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 62,700 shares. 5,319 are held by Zeke Ltd Limited Liability Company. Capstone Limited Co accumulated 6,647 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd reported 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.94 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Plante Moran Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. 15,667 are held by Bridges Invest Management. Ghp Advsrs stated it has 14,121 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 138,816 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt reported 1,250 shares.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,667 shares to 2,637 shares, valued at $398,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Tactical High (HYLS) by 70,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,353 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND).