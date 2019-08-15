Reliance Trust Has Decreased Its Position in Pepsico (PEP) as Shares Rose; Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Stake Has Increased by Ares Management Llc

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05 million, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.60% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $2.275. About 3.84M shares traded or 22.58% up from the average. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 09/04/2018 – Cristiana Boccassini, CCO of Publicis Italy, recognised in Ad Age’s Women To Watch; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 1Q Rev $598.7M; 18/04/2018 – Nielsen Study Confirms Airport Advertising Drives Sales for National & Local Brands, Significantly Increasing Web and Foot; 18/04/2018 – Nielsen Study Confirms Airport Advertising Drives Sales for National & Local Brands, Significantly Increasing Web and Foot Traffic and Spurring Consumers to Act; 11/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Delays Form 10-Q, Expects Filing on May 22; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Had Been Delayed in Filing From 10-Q; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL CITES “DUE FROM IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS” NOTE; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Puts Clear Channel Outdoor Rtgs On CreditWatch Developng; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 14,292 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 17,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $130.77. About 2.78 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 572,361 shares to 263,382 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 1.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 579,082 shares, and cut its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.80 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2,421 shares to 8,105 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Low Duration by 8,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares International Select Div (IDV).

